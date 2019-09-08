19-year-old shot and killed in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a shooting in West Philadelphia claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of South 52nd Street.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the back and legs. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.