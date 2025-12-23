23-year-old killed in stabbing inside Upper Darby home; one person in custody

article

The Brief A 23-year-old was found stabbed to death inside a home in Upper Darby, police say. One person was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community.



A 23-year-old person was killed in a stabbing inside a residence in Upper Darby early Tuesday.

What we know:

Upper Darby police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 200 block of South Bishop Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one person was taken into custody inside the residence. No additional details about the suspect or the victim have been released.

The investigation

Authorities say the stabbing was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing. Police said additional updates will be provided as appropriate.