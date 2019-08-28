2-year-old girl dies after display falls on her at Chicago store

article

A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday in Orland Park after suffering a serious head injury at a clothing store, according to the Orland Park Police Department.

At approximately 2 p.m., the police department received a call that a toddler was injured inside an AKIRA store located at 104 Orland Square Drive.

Alexandra Martinez, of Harvey, was with an aunt when a display structure fell on her, causing a “serious head injury,” Ray Hanania, spokesman for the Orland Fire Protection District, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A doctor and nurse who were nearby provided some medical assistance as authorities were called, Hanania said.

The girl was transported to Christ Hospital for treatment and later succumbed to her injuries, according to a press release from the department.

Orland Park detectives are currently investigating the incident.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.