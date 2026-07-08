20,000 pounds of World Cup food redistributed to Philadelphia families

The Brief Surplus meals prepared for World Cup athletes are now feeding local families in need. About 900 boxed lunches were handed out at Love Park, with more food distributed to area nonprofits. The Everywhere Project continues weekly food support at Love Park and other Philadelphia locations.



Meals originally prepared for FIFA World Cup athletes at Philadelphia Stadium are now being distributed to people in need across the city, according to local organizations involved in the effort.

World Cup surplus food reaches Philadelphia families

What we know:

About 900 boxed lunches, originally intended for FIFA players, were handed out at Love Park, where a long line formed for the giveaway.

Tom Frey, operations director at the Everywhere Project, said, "There was six matches in Philly and we got what was recovered."

Frey explained that 20,000 pounds of surplus food was recovered and redistributed to food banks and area nonprofits, including his organization.

"We got 8,000 pounds total, more due to the fact some of it was really perishable and those are the days we had our meal sights and could get it out within hours," added Frey.

Volunteers from local companies, including about a dozen employees from Braeburn in Plymouth Meeting, helped distribute the meals.

Jim Johnston, a Braeburn volunteer, said, "I think that's awesome. that speaks to Philadelphia, city of brotherly love, giving back to the community, not seeing things go to waste and helping so many in need."

The impact of World Cup excitement on the community

"This is awesome because this is a big thing happening and they're redirecting resources to people who need it the most," said Shannon Nashe, co-founder of the Everywhere Project.

"When you say this is excess food from FIFA, everybody kind of feels part of that. They get excited just with the pretzels or the sandwiches," said Frey.

With World Cup fever in Philadelphia and across the country, the effort is giving those who may be houseless or food insecure a connection to the excitement.

The Everywhere Project provides weekly food support at Love Park every Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and in Kensington every Saturday.

The organization also operates a neighborhood food pantry in West Philadelphia on Wednesdays at 53rd and Chestnut.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the surplus food from the World Cup will continue to be available for distribution or if additional events are planned in other neighborhoods.