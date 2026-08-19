1 pilot killed, 2 troopers injured after helicopter, small plane crash at Carlisle airport

The Brief A helicopter and a small plane collided at Carlisle Regional Airport at about 6:52 p.m. Monday, leaving one person dead. Two Pennsylvania State Troopers in the helicopter were injured but are expected to recover, officials said. The crash remains under investigation, and officials are not releasing the identity of the deceased pending notification of the family.



A Cessna 150 airplane and a Bell 407 helicopter collided in midair near Carlisle at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Plane and helicopter collide near Carlisle

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that a Cessna 150 airplane and a Bell 407 helicopter crashed into each other in midair near Carlisle at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Timeline:

At about 6:30 p.m., a helicopter crew based out of Harrisburg was conducting training at Carlisle Regional Airport, according to Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

At about 6:52 p.m., while hovering several feet off the ground in a grass area next to a runway, the helicopter was struck from behind by a Cessna 150, Bivens said.

"As that Cessna came down along that runway for an unknown reason, it veered hard to the right. At the last moment, it struck the helicopter from the rear," said Bivens.

The Cessna hit the helicopter’s tail rotor and main rotor, causing both aircraft to crash violently, Bivens said.

The plane came apart on impact, and the helicopter rolled over and crashed on its side and partially onto its roof.

The two troopers in the helicopter, Corporal Bryce Corman and Trooper Jason Mills, were trapped after the crash but managed to escape, Bivens said.

"The corporal was in a position to push out a window and assist the trooper, who he believed had some more serious injuries and had a lot of bleeding, was able to assist him out through that window and got both of them out of, out of the helicopter," said Bivens. The pilot of the Cessna died in the crash.

What they're saying:

Officials credited first responders and medical staff at Hershey Medical Center for their rapid care.

"Both of them thankfully came out with just minor injuries in our stable," said Dr. Ashley Ludwig, trauma medical director.

"The moment tragedy struck, the Pennsylvania State Police mobilized, Dr. Ludwig mobilized, the other EMS personnel, mobilized and ensured that our troopers were able to get here to Penn State Health to get outstanding care in really what I would say was an extraordinarily short period of time," said Shapiro. He called the response "an example of Pennsylvania at its finest."

Ludwig later provided an update that "one of them is actually in the process of possibly being discharged this evening, and one is being admitted for observation."

The Pennsylvania State Police aviation unit and Hershey Medical Center teams played a critical role in the aftermath.

Both crews responded quickly to the emergency, and leadership from the Pennsylvania State Police and Hershey Medical Center, including Dr. Ludwig and CEO Dr. Michael Kupperman, were present to oversee the situation, officials said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he met with the troopers’ families, "I express to them on behalf of all 13 million Pennsylvanians, how thankful we are for their service every day and how our prayers were all answered that they are going to be okay and survive their injuries," said Shapiro.

The investigation is being led by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), supported by the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash site was secured, and the FAA arrived on scene within an hour, Bivens said. The NTSB was expected overnight.

Bivens explained that Carlisle Regional Airport does not have a control tower but uses a common traffic radio frequency. "There was some communication on that frequency. We'll have to, as part of the investigation, sort all of that out," he said.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the crash investigation and update the public when more details become available.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased pilot, pending notification of the family. It is not confirmed if there were any other occupants in the Cessna, though Bivens said, "At this point, we believe only the pilot." The cause of the Cessna's sudden movement before striking the helicopter remains under investigation. Investigators are still reviewing radio communications from the airport.