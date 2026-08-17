Employees restrain suspect after stabbing at Wawa in Delaware: state police

The Brief Police arrested Matthew Ralston after a stabbing at the Wawa on Yorklyn Road in Hockessin early Sunday morning. The victim, a Wawa employee, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being cut on the hand. Ralston faces multiple felony charges and is being held on a $46,000 cash bond.



Police say employees at a Wawa in Delaware held down a knife-wielding man who allegedly slashed a worker as she called 9-1-1.

What we know:

Investigators say 36-year-old Matthew Ralston entered the Wawa on Yorklyn Road in Hockenssin, made a purchase, then lingered in the parking lot before coming back into the store multiple times.

Police say Ralston went behind the counter, pulled a knife, and threatened an employee before eventually cutting her hand as she tried to call 9-1-1. Other employees managed to disarm and restrain Ralston until troopers arrived.

Police arrested Matthew Ralston after a stabbing at the Wawa on Yorklyn Road in Hockessin early Sunday morning.

The injured employee was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Ralston was charged with three counts of possessing a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, and aggravated menacing. He is being held on $46,000 cash bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on Ralston’s motive or if he had any connection to the employees or the store.