Chernobyl vodka: Scientists make non-radioactive spirit using grains and water from exclusion zone
A team of scientists created Atomik Vodka, a spirit made of grains and water from the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone.
Oscar Mayer creates hot-dog-flavored ice cream sandwich
Oscar Mayer unveiled a hot-dog-flavored ice cream treat to rival French's odd mustard ice cream.
‘Bacon Intern’: Dream job for bacon lovers offers $1,000 to taste test bacon for a day
Bacon lovers, your time to shine has come: Farmer Boys is looking for a Bacon Intern to get paid to taste bacon.
Sam’s Club unveils its version of Chick-fil-A’s iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries
Craving Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? Sam’s Club just rolled out its version of Chick-fil-A’s iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries.
Pizza Hut to close 500 dine-in locations across US
Pizza Hut has announced it will be closing hundreds of its dine-in locations across the country.
Guacamole? More like ‘squashamole’ — Restaurants serve ‘fake’ alternative as avocado prices soar
A surge in avocado prices has forced some restaurant owners to turn to creative alternatives to traditional guacamole — most notably, “squashamole” made from a zucchini-like squash.
‘Fine Brine’: Company releases canned pickle juice
If you’re tired of drinking pickle juice straight from the jar, Gordy’s has got your back.
Krispy Kreme releases new Reese’s Lovers peanut butter-filled doughnuts
Peanut butter lovers, doughnut lovers and chocolate lovers, unite! Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are joining forces for a sweet treat.
Pizza Hut to test out system where customers never have to interact with an actual person
Pizza Hut is testing out a way for customers to get pizza without ever having to talk to another person.
Starbucks is giving out free Nitro Cold Brew coffee Friday
It’s no secret that Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew is one of the chain’s most popular drinks. Despite its popularity, however, the drink was not available everywhere.
‘Thank Goodness It’s Chocolate!’: Krispy Kreme’s $2 dozen deal is back with a chocolatey twist
It has been a year since Krispy Kreme brought back their Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts one Friday per month.
Move over In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A now America’s favorite fast food restaurant
Chick-fil-A has dethroned In-N-Out as America's favorite fast-food restaurant, according to a recent study.
Rita's honors Philadelphia Eagles with 'Go Birds!' flavor
Football season is around the corner, and Rita’s Italian Ice has unveiled a new flavor to celebrate.
Restaurant week extended in Collingswood after power outages caused by storms
Restaurant week in Collingswood has been extended after businesses were impacted by power outages during a storm last week.
Snickers will give away 1 million candy bars if the date of Halloween is changed
Calling all chocolate lovers: Snickers says it will give away 1 million chocolate bars for free. Here’s the catch: Halloween has to change its date.
Consumer Reports finds potentially deadly bacteria in pre-washed greens
Consumer Reports has found that samples of popular pre-washed greens including lettuce, spinach and kale were tainted with a potentially deadly bacteria.
Dunkin’ partners with Beyond Meat to introduce meatless sausage breakfast sandwich
Dunkin’ is expanding its breakfast menu with a bold move: a meatless sausage sandwich.
Krispy Kreme looks to ice cream for future of its doughnut shops
(FOX BUSINESS) - Krispy Kreme is getting into the ice cream business.
FDA: Seller 'refuses' to recall papayas linked to salmonella outbreak
Health officials investigating an outbreak of salmonella illnesses in several states have identified the brand that is the likely source of the bacteria. However, the distributor of the brand—Cavi—is not recalling the fruit so the FDA is warning consumers.