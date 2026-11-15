3 men hospitalized after separate weekend shootings across Philadelphia

article

The Brief Three men were hospitalized in stable condition following three separate shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police took one person into custody after a shooting inside a Wynnefield home, while suspects remain at large in Fishtown and Germantown. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call the Philadelphia Police Department tip line.



Three men are recovering in stable condition following three separate shootings across Philadelphia over the weekend, according to preliminary information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Wynnefield shooting

What we know:

Around 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, officers responded to a reported shooting inside a home on the 2200 block of North 52nd Street in Wynnefield.

Police found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. Officers held a scene, recovered a firearm and took one person into custody.

Fishtown shooting and robbery

What we know:

Earlier Sunday morning, around 2:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the street on the 900 block of North Penn Street in Fishtown.

Police found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the right leg above the knee. Officers took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

According to preliminary findings, two armed men approached the victim and stole his backpack and assorted jewelry before running away southbound on Penn Street. Police said both suspects were armed with handguns, and one was wearing a gray hooded top with a scarf covering his face. No arrests have been made.

Germantown shooting

What we know:

On Saturday, Nov. 14, around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Germantown Avenue and Washington Lane in Germantown for a report of a man shot inside a silver 2004 Honda Pilot.

Medics transported the 24-year-old victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his left elbow.

The victim told police he was shot in the area of Germantown Avenue and Cliveden Street before calling 911, driving to the nearest landmark and waiting for officers. Police secured his vehicle as a crime scene, though officers were unable to locate an exact shooting scene nearby.

The suspect is described as a man, about 6 feet tall, wearing all-black clothing and a green camouflage ski mask.

What we don't know:

Police noted that details from all three investigations remain preliminary and subject to change.

Investigators have not released the identities of any of the victims or the person taken into custody in Wynnefield, nor have they announced any arrests in the Fishtown or Germantown shootings.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).