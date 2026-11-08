'Bike boycott' targeting Jewish businesses meets massive counter-protests in Rittenhouse Square

The Brief A planned "bike boycott" targeting six Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square was met with an overwhelming counter-demonstration. The boycott drew sharp criticism for taking place on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht. Despite heated shouting between the boycotters and the pro-business crowds, the demonstrations remained physically peaceful.



Tensions ran high in Rittenhouse Square on Sunday as a planned "bike boycott" targeting Jewish-owned businesses was met with an overwhelming counter-demonstration, drawing massive crowds of patrons who lined the streets.

The backstory:

The controversy began when a group known on social media as "Philly Bike on Your Left" posted a flyer calling for a boycott of six Jewish-owned businesses in the area, labeling them "Zionist establishments" and calling for them to be gone. In response, a massive community food crawl was organized, resulting in lines that wrapped around city blocks.

At Huda, one of the targeted businesses, the outpouring of support was so large that a restaurant partner noted they might not have enough food to feed everyone in line. He encouraged the crowd to return on other days of the week, reminding supporters that businesses need ongoing patronage rather than just a one-day surge.

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Tense but peaceful demonstrations

Local perspective:

The atmosphere on the streets was highly charged. Participants in the bike boycott, some riding bicycles with their faces covered, others marching on foot, moved through Rittenhouse Square while facing vocal opposition from the pro-business counter-protesters.

Despite the heavy presence of opposing groups, the events remained largely peaceful. Organizers on the pro-business side used megaphones to advise their crowds not to engage with the boycotters to minimize the risk of clashes. Philadelphia Police maintained a strict, organized line on bicycles to keep the groups separated and maintain order.

While there was significant shouting and confrontation between the two sides, no physical altercations or arrests were reported on the scene as of Sunday afternoon.

Controversy over timing

Dig deeper:

The timing of the boycott has drawn sharp criticism, as it was scheduled for the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, which is the 1938 Nazi pogrom that sparked nationwide anti-Jewish riots in Germany.

Critics and counter-protesters called the timing deeply unsettling. The organizers of the boycott, however, claimed to be misrepresented. They described themselves as a nonviolent group exercising their First Amendment rights, stating that the connection to the Kristallnacht anniversary was a complete coincidence and that allegations to the contrary were "simply false."

Officials condemn boycott

What they're saying:

The planned demonstration caught the attention of both local and state leaders, who issued condemning statements ahead of the weekend's events.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned the organizers' intent, stating: "My administration has been in touch with local officials in Philadelphia ahead of the planned protests on Sunday that's designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities. Hate and antisemitism have no place in our Commonwealth."

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Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for harassment. "Let me be clear: safety is non-negotiable," Parker stated. "That's why I have directed the Police Commissioner to coordinate closely with the community and partner agencies. Philadelphia Police Department will maintain safety and order throughout the demonstration, protect nearby residents, businesses, and houses of worship, and safeguard the constitutional rights of those demonstrating peacefully. Anyone who engages in threats, intimidation, or unlawful conduct will be held accountable."

Another ride?

What's next:

The boycott organizers have reportedly teased another event dubbed a "ride of return" on Facebook, slated for November 15.