National Dog Show draws record entries and over 2,100 dogs to Oaks for 25th anniversary

The Brief The National Dog Show returned to the Expo Center in Oaks for its 25th year with over 2,100 dogs participating. Three new dog breeds, including the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, competed at the event. Thousands attended to meet dogs up close and learn about more than 200 breeds.



The National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia marked its 25th year at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, drawing thousands of visitors and more than 2,100 competing dogs, according to show organizers. This year's show featured new dog breeds and offered attendees the chance to interact directly with handlers and their pets.

A record number of dogs, new breeds and familiar faces

What we know:

Show chairman Frank DePaulo said this year saw the highest number of canine entries since 2017, with more than 2,100 dogs competing and over 200 breeds represented at the Expo Center. Three new breeds joined the competition, including the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, which is described as small and energetic.

The National Dog Show is described by DePaulo as "really special because there’s not many Bench shows anymore, which means the people who are here with their dogs. They have to stay so the general public can come and get a chance to see all their favorite dogs." Further, handlers, breeders, groomers and spectators all look forward to the event annually.

THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Pictured: (l-r) 2025 National Dog Show Toy Group Winner, Shih Tzu named "Comet" -- (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images)

Timeline:

The show returned to its Oaks location for its 25th anniversary this year. Carolyne Kelley of Evesham, New Jersey, described the judging process, focusing on breed standards like proper ear set and front.

Dog handler Kaylee Wagoner said, "I’ve been showing dogs since I was five, but I grew up in a dog show family so I’ve been here my whole life." Charlotte Foster of Ambler, who has attended for three or four years, called it "a tradition starting our holiday season."

THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Pictured: 2025 National Dog Show Best in Show Winner, Belgian Sheepdog named "Soleil" -- (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images)

Community, connection and the joy of dogs

What they're saying:

Dog handler Kamilla Szasz said about her dog, "He loves the one-and-one with mom when we’re at the show so he definitely loves to be here. He loves showing." Katie Maerten of Blue Bell shared, "It’s fun to learn about all the different breeds and they’re all so unique, and they’re really cute and pretty, and it’s fun to see them walk around."

Sarah Devilbiss, another handler, said, "I just love to share about pugs. He’s a great breed representative." She added, "We had an amazing day. He had a great time we got to meet a lot of people who’ve never seen a black pug before."

Many dog handlers talked about the relationships built during the event. "My dog is happy and that’s what matters you know. We met great friends from all over the country who come here, and we see each other maybe once a year, and that’s what matters," said Szasz.

Why you should care:

Attendees experience the opportunity to see a broad range of dog breeds up close, interact with handlers and learn directly about pet care, breed characteristics and the sport of showing. The event is considered an annual tradition that connects communities and celebrates both canine athletes and the people who care for them.