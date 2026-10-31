4 injured, 2 critically, in separate shootings and stabbings across Philadelphia

article

The Brief Four people were injured in four separate violent incidents across the city between Friday night and Saturday morning. Two victims remain hospitalized in critical condition, including a man shot multiple times in the face and a man stabbed in the stomach. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, and all four investigations remain active and ongoing.



Four separate shootings and stabbings left four people injured across Philadelphia overnight and into Saturday morning, including two men who remain hospitalized in critical condition.

What we know:

The violence began late Friday night in West Philadelphia. Officers responded to the 500 block of South Salford Street around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun and found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face. Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. Investigators found a 2026 black Cadillac Escalade at the scene with multiple bullet holes and recovered two firearms.

A few hours later, around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 700 block of North 40th Street for a stabbing. Medics transported an adult male to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Around 5:24 a.m., officers responded to Episcopal Hospital after a 20-year-old man arrived with a gunshot graze wound to his left arm. The victim told police the shooting happened on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue. He was transferred to Temple University Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released. Officers searched the area on Lancaster Avenue but did not locate a crime scene.

A second stabbing occurred at approximately 9:47 a.m. in North Philadelphia. Officers responding to the 2500 block of North 17th Street found a 43-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the stomach. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims, and no suspect descriptions or potential motives have been disclosed in any of the four incidents. It remains unclear what led up to the attacks or whether any of the victims were targeted.

No arrests have been reported in connection with any of the cases. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).