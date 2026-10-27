Former Bucks County Halloween attraction worker charged with assaults at family event

The Brief Bucks County District Attorney announced the arrest of a former Halloween attraction supervisor on charges related to physical and sexual assault. The man is accused of assaulting multiple people, including incidents at a store in Hilltown Township and the Valley of Fear in Lower Southampton Township, days before Halloween. Officials say there may be additional victims and are asking the public for information.



Authorities in Bucks County have arrested Edward Eisenhard, a former employee at a local Halloween attraction, after allegations of physical and sexual assault, according to Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan. The announcement came Tuesday, as Khan shared details about the case and urged the public to come forward with information.

What we know:

Officials announced Tuesday that Edward Eisenhard was charged in October for multiple counts of aggravated and indecent assault toward a fellow employee at Five Below in Hilltown Township, where he worked as a manager. Khan said Eisenhard was accused of isolating a 19-year-old employee, putting her in a position of vulnerability, and then touching her without her consent.

Authorities said overwhelming evidence in the case included a recorded phone call where Eisenhard admitted to the crime.

"He was accused then of isolating, this 19-year-old employee, putting her in a position of vulnerability and touching her without her consent, groping her and violating her body," said Khan.

Timeline:

Khan said the day before the Five Below incident, Eisenhard was terminated from Valley of Fear in Lower Southampton Township, where he worked as a supervisor.

Officials said his termination followed accusations made by a female employee, which led to charges of strangulation, indecent assault, simple assault, and related offenses.

"He had been terminated by Valley of Fear because he had been credibly accused by one of their employees, a female who accused him of committing a conduct that leads to his charging today of strangulation, indecent assault simple assault and related offenses," said Khan.

What they're saying:

Khan revealed there are more allegations, including one involving a 12-year-old girl. He said the girl was targeted due to Eisenhard's relationship with her family, giving him access to her while she was sleeping.

"This was a girl that the defendant had access to because of his relationship with her family and he because he was able to get access to her to her bedroom while she was sleeping here again committed these horrific acts," said Khan.

Officials added that Eisenhard had previously volunteered as a firefighter and said he may have used these positions to gain access to more victims.

What's next:

Authorities believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.

Khan called on the public to contact the Bucks County District Attorney's Office if they have any information about Eisenhard.

"We know of allegations concerning if I below and be under investigation, we also know the prior employment. We also know that he had been a volunteer firefighter, so I again asked the public directly. If you have information on this individual, please contact the Bucks County attorney’s office," said Khan.