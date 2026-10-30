Man accused of trying to lure 15-year-old girl into his vehicle in Berks County

The Brief Robert Ruhe, 66, is facing charges after he allegedly tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his car. Ruhe is accused of motioning the girl towards his car, then asking her if she wanted to make some money. The victim had her father on speakerphone during the second encounter, during which Ruhe fled.



A 66-year-old man is facing child luring charges after prosecutors say he tried to coerce a 15-year-old girl into his car in Shillington.

What we know:

Robert Ruhe was taken into custody and charged with three counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle, and one count each of stalking and harassment, for the disturbing encounter that police say unfolded on two occasions.

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl was walking alone near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and State Street around 6 p.m. on October 14 when Ruhe allegedly stopped in his car and motioned her over to his vehicle. The teen declined his advances and continued walking toward his residence.

Moments later, investigators say Ruhe pulled up next to the girl again, this time asking, "Hey baby, what are you doing?" He then allegedly asked if she would like to make some money and commented that he noticed her walking alone.

Police say the girl had her father on speakerphone during the second encounter. Ruhe fled the area.

What's next:

The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced multiple child luring charges against Ruhe, of Mohnton, on Friday.

A court date for Ruhe has not been shared by officials.