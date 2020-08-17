Adorable video shows manatee calf scratching itchy nose

Even manatees can get an itchy nose!

A snorkeling tour in Crystal River encountered a manatee calf who couldn't resist scratching its snout.

Fun 2 Dive Manatee Tours shared the adorable video on their Instagram page, showing the sea cow using its flippers to rub its face.

"We LOVE when manatees have itchy faces," the company wrote in its caption. "This is the cutest thing you'll see all day!"

Although the video shows people swimming close to the young manatee, the tour business says they teach their guests "passive observation," which means floating calmly on the surface of the water. It's up to manatees to approach humans if they wish.

Manatees are considered a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. They are protected at both the state and federal level, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.