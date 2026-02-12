ICE operation at Lindenwold apartment bus stop leaves students scared

The Brief Federal immigration officers arrived at a Lindenwold apartment complex as students waited for their school bus on Monday, causing panic. Ring camera video shows children running and yelling "ICE" during the enforcement action, according to the Lindenwold School District. School officials say counselors were sent to support upset students and families after the event.



Federal immigration officers arrived at the Woodland Village Apartment Complex in Lindenwold on Monday morning, causing fear among fourth and fifth grade students waiting at their school bus stop, according to the Lindenwold School District.

Federal immigration operation causes panic at school bus stop

What we know:

Ring camera video posted on a community Facebook page shows children running away from the bus stop and yelling "ICE, ICE" as multiple enforcement vehicles arrived at the apartment complex, according to the Lindenwold School District.

Officials said the presence of federal officers led to confusion and fear, causing students to flee the area.

The Lindenwold School District confirmed the event in an email to parents, stating, "I am writing to inform you that we are aware of the situation that took place this morning at the Woodland Village Apartments bus stop involving federal immigration enforcement activity."

The district said many children arrived at school upset and emotional, and counselors were deployed to provide support.

Superintendent Kristin O'Neil said the bus driver allowed students who stayed at the stop to get on the bus and then circled the complex to try and find and pick up the remaining students. The district emphasized that the safety and emotional well-being of students remains a priority.

A parent describes her son's reaction

"He was scared. He was shaken," said Neffertiti Datts, whose son was at the bus stop during the enforcement action. "Honestly it's sad. It's sad. It's upsetting. It's crazy that these kids had to go through this whole situation and they're only in 4th and 5th grade," said Datts.

Parents and community members expressed concern for the children’s safety and emotional health after the event.

School officials said both bilingual and English-speaking counselors were sent to School 5 to provide care and reassurance for students affected by the situation.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what prompted the federal immigration operation at the apartment complex or if any arrests were made.

Details about the specific actions taken by federal officers have not been released.