Chester County father charged after stabbing 3-month-old son in Coatesville

Police say a 3-month-old baby boy was stabbed Wednesday morning inside a Coatesville apartment, and the child’s father, Michael Phillips, 44, is now facing attempted homicide charges.

Details emerge from neighbors and investigators

What we know:

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Smithbridge Drive just after 11:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing involving a three-month-old baby.

Court documents say the baby’s mother told police she was in the bedroom with the infant when Phillips stared at her blankly and started making comments about having to sacrifice the baby, then came at her and tried stabbing the baby multiple times but only stabbed him once.

Documents say she ran out of the building with her baby and nine-year-old son.

Phillips allegedly ripped the baby out of her arms and threw him in the snow, while the nine-year-old ran for help.

Neighbors described hearing screaming and seeing the nine-year-old barefoot outside.

"The 9-year-old came to our front stoop and we went downstairs, and he was like, ‘He’s going to kill my baby, he’s going to kill my baby’ and I was like tell me where to go, so I called my wife downstairs, she took him upstairs," said Jim Gimmell, neighbor. "It was super sad, so I ran down here and I saw right as the police were tackling the dad, and grabbing the baby and running him up."

Documents say police located a bloody knife under a blanket in the apartment.

The infant’s mother told police in another interview, according to documents, that she believed Phillips was having a psychotic episode, but was also known to abuse drugs. She told police before the stabbing, she saw Phillips holding the baby’s feet with a knife in his hand, and that’s when she picked the baby up.

Neighbors told FOX 29 they often saw the family in the community and are shocked by what happened.

"I’m telling you it’s so scary, yesterday, we had to like literally put a chair behind the door because you never know who you live with," said Florence Ericson, neighbor.

Phillips was arraigned Thursday and denied bail. Police say he will remain in Chester County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing.

The 9-year-old boy is safe and with his mother, police say.

In a statement, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said, "Yesterday Coatesville Police and local EMS heroically worked to give this infant a chance to survive. Our thoughts go to the family during this incredibly difficult time."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further updates on the baby’s long-term prognosis or additional details about the investigation.