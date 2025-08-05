Air Quality Alert: Smoke from Canadian wildfires brings hazy conditions to Philadelphia area

The Brief Air Quality Alerts have been issued for eastern Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia area, as wildfire smoke from Canada brings a haze to the area. Tuesday will be cloudy, warm, and hazy. Showers aren't expected to play a major role in the forecast until next week.



Tuesday will be warm, cloudy, and hazy due to wildfire smoke from northwestern Canada that is making its way to our area.

As for our next best chance of rain, the Delaware Valley may not see showers until after the upcoming weekend.

Timeline:

Tuesday will bring high temperatures approaching ninety degrees despite the cloudy conditions.

Wednesday will kick off a stretch through the rest of the work week, where highs only climb into the mid-80s. Wednesday will also be more humid and muggy.

Thursday the haze will continue to hang around, before we break into more clear and sunny conditions on Friday.

The weekend forecast looks sunny, warm and clear with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days.

Wildfire smoke from Canada reaches northeastern US

What we know:

According to FOX Weather, the fires burning in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba have been ongoing all summer, and they have sent smoke into the U.S. on multiple occasions so far.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reports there are over 700 active fires burning in Canada, of which 500 are burning out of control. So far, the fires have burned over 16 million acres, according to the outlet.

FOX Weather also reports the smoke is coming south out of Canada courtesy of northerly winds behind the cold front, which is slicing through the eastern half of the country.

The smoke making its way to the northeast contributed to triggering Air Quality Alerts for parts of eastern Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia area and surrounding suburbs.