Police searching for new information in 2024 murder of 22-year-old woman in Philadelphia

Police are searching for new leads in the homicide of a 22-year-old woman in Philadelphia whose body was found partially decomposed over a year ago.

What we know:

Police were called to the 4700 block of Griscom Street in June 2024 where the remains of 22-year-old Anastasiya Stangret were found.

Stangret suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and her body was in "an advanced state of decomposition," according to police.

Investigators said Stangret was last seen on video near Penn and Arrott streets in Frankford several days before the discovery of her body was found.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Stangret's homicide is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

There is a $20k reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.