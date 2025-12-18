Woman's boyfriend accused of beating her 2-year-old daughter to death in Philadelphia

article

The Brief Sean Hernandez is accused of beating 2-year-old Key'Monnie Bean to death. Hernandez is the boyfriend of the child's mother, according to prosecutors. Two other people who were at the home at the time of the beating were also charged.



A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges after prosecutors say he beat his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter to death earlier this month.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on Beachwood Street the night of Dec. 8 for reports of an unresponsive child.

Police found 2-year-old Key'Monnie Bean unresponsive on the basement floor and placed her on a bed where officers immediately began performing CPR.

Key'Monnie was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead just after 9:30 p.m.

What we know:

Sean Hernandez, who police say also goes by Raafi Gorham, was arrested and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and weapons crimes.

Anthony Lowrie, 21, and Alycia McNeill, 20, were also arrested on Wednesday and charged with obstruction of justice and unsworn falsifying.

Investigators say Hernandez is the boyfriend of the child's mother.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Larry Krasner commented on the tragic case on Thursday, calling it "a tremendous loss."

"We should be outraged about what happened to this 2-year-old," Krasner told reporters.