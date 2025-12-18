New Jersey man adopts dog left by previous homeowners

The Brief Aaron Gormley, a first-time homebuyer, found more than just a house in Hainesport, New Jersey. Gormley adopted Ranger, a German Shepherd who was left behind by his previous owners. Ranger's former owners had to relocate to Florida and couldn't take him along.



Buying a home can come with unexpected surprises, as Aaron Gormley discovered when he found a new furry friend along with his new house.

A new beginning for Aaron and Ranger

What we know:

Aaron Gormley, excited about his new home in Hainesport, New Jersey, was immediately drawn to Ranger, a German Shepherd he spotted in the backyard during his first visit.

"Everything about the house, yeah, great location. There's a state park right into the backyard. It just works," said Gormley.

Ranger's former owner, Shelby McNally, had to make the difficult decision to leave him behind due to her family's move to Florida for her husband's health.

"It was awful. I think the people at the sanctuary felt awful for me. I was breaking down hysterically," said McNally.

Gormley was determined to bring Ranger back home after learning he had been taken to a sanctuary.

"I told them immediately that I would do everything in my power to bring him back home," said Gormley.

Ranger's journey back home

What they're saying:

McNally shared the emotional journey of leaving Ranger behind, saying, "He was such a good boy, like he didn't need to be there, so for him to be in a good home, it's the best, it's the best outcome for everyone."

Gormley quickly completed the necessary paperwork and coordinated with the sanctuary to bring Ranger home.

"I had the paperwork done a half hour later. Shelter contacted me and the next day we got into the process," said Gormley.

Gormley moved into his new home a week ago, and Ranger was delivered by the sanctuary the following day.

"As soon as he was here, he was energetic. He was running around. Him and I bonded immediately. He's right by my side, hanging out, following me around," said Gormley.