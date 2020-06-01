Authorities: Crews fighting 2-alarm fire in Olney

Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the Olney section of the city Monday morning.

SkyFox has been live over the fire raging at Broad and Chew Streets.

Footage shows heavy smoke and active flames engulfing a building as firefighters try to put out the fire.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reported that witnesses at the scene are claiming neighborhood residents are responsible for the fire, which indicates that the fire was possibly intentionally set.

Unfortunately, this is not a new scene in recent days as riots have resulted in multiple fires all over the city.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported, yet.

Stay with FOX29.com as this story continues to develop.