Authorities: Crews fighting 2-alarm fire in Olney

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29's Lauren Johnson has the details near the scene of the fire in Olney.

PHILADELPHIA - Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the Olney section of the city Monday morning.

SkyFox has been live over the fire raging at Broad and Chew Streets. 

Footage shows heavy smoke and active flames engulfing a building as firefighters try to put out the fire. 

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reported that witnesses at the scene are claiming neighborhood residents are responsible for the fire, which indicates that the fire was possibly intentionally set. 

Unfortunately, this is not a new scene in recent days as riots have resulted in multiple fires all over the city. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported, yet.

The fire is underway at North Broad Street and West Chew Avenue in the Ogontz section of the city.