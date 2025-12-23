Wissahickon School Board fires principal for antisemitic voicemail

The Brief A Montgomery County principal has been fired for antisemitic remarks. The Wissahickon School Board voted to terminate Phillip Leddy. The district is investigating a staffer involved in the incident.



Principal Phillip Leddy of Lower Gwynedd Elementary School was fired after the Wissahickon School Board voted in a special meeting.

Leddy was recorded making offensive remarks about the Jewish community and a parent, believing he had ended the call.

School board's decision

FOX 29 obtained the voicemail where Leddy was heard cursing and making derogatory statements.

The comments were directed at a parent and the Jewish community during a conversation with a female staffer.

The board has now appointed Leddy's predecessor as the interim principal.

The district's ongoing investigation

The Wissahickon School District is also investigating the staffer involved in the conversation with Leddy.

This individual has been placed on administrative leave as the district continues to address the incident's impact.

What we don't know:

The specific actions that will be taken against the staffer remain unclear, as well as how the district plans to address the broader implications of the incident.