Expand / Collapse search

Wissahickon School Board fires principal for antisemitic voicemail

By
Published  December 23, 2025 10:06pm EST
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Wissahickon School Board fires principal for antisemitic voicemail

Wissahickon School Board fires principal for antisemitic voicemail

An elementary school principal in Montgomery County has been terminated following antisemitic comments caught on voicemail.

The Brief

    • A Montgomery County principal has been fired for antisemitic remarks.
    • The Wissahickon School Board voted to terminate Phillip Leddy.
    • The district is investigating a staffer involved in the incident.

AMBLER, Pa. - Principal Phillip Leddy of Lower Gwynedd Elementary School was fired after the Wissahickon School Board voted in a special meeting. 

Leddy was recorded making offensive remarks about the Jewish community and a parent, believing he had ended the call. 

School board's decision 

FOX 29 obtained the voicemail where Leddy was heard cursing and making derogatory statements. 

The comments were directed at a parent and the Jewish community during a conversation with a female staffer. 

Principal's antisemitic voicemail shocks parents

Principal's antisemitic voicemail shocks parents

The principal at Lower Gwynedd Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave after being caught on a voicemail making antisemitic remarks.

The board has now appointed Leddy's predecessor as the interim principal. 

The district's ongoing investigation 

The Wissahickon School District is also investigating the staffer involved in the conversation with Leddy. 

This individual has been placed on administrative leave as the district continues to address the incident's impact. 

What we don't know:

The specific actions that will be taken against the staffer remain unclear, as well as how the district plans to address the broader implications of the incident. 

The Source: Information from the Wissahickon School Board and FOX 29.

NewsCrime & Public Safety