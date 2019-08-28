Berlin police officer helps deliver baby girl his second day on the job

A Berlin police officer helped deliver a baby girl on his second day on the job.

Berlin Police Officer Mark Pieffer's body camera captured the frantic moments as he responded to a call in the parking lot of Paris Caterers on Cross Key Boulevard for a woman in labor.

It was last Wednesday around1:15 a.m. and only his second day on the job solo.

"We were gonna try to get them to the hospital, but the father said she's not gonna make it, the baby's coming now," Officer Pieffer told FOX 29.

EMTs arrived on the scene, however, before they could even get their equipment and stretcher to the mom, the baby was making its grand entrance into the world.

"My sergeant is telling them the baby's crowning, hurry up. Then, I heard the mom let out a scream and I looked over and saw the baby starting to come," Officer Pieffer explained.

The rookie officer says he instinctively ran over and caught the newborn in his arms.

"It happened that quick before I could even think what to do next, the baby came out and I just held onto it, it cried and I let the EMTs do their job after that," Officer Pieffer said.

The 31-year old police officer is a former school teacher. He is married with no children.

"Never delivered a baby, never seen a birth before. This was my first experience," he explained.

Officer Pieffer handled it like a pro. He says they stopped by to see the family Tuesday and they are super appreciative.

"Just to be able to be there for someone in their time of need was awesome. It's something I'll never forget," he said.

The baby is a girl named Alice.

"She's beautiful, beautiful child. Yeah, it put a smile on my face," Officer Pieffer said.