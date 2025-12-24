NTSB investigates deadly Bristol nursing home explosion

The Brief An explosion at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township killed two people and injured nearly two dozen. Investigators suspect a gas leak caused the explosion at the 184-bed facility. The NTSB is leading the investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.



The NTSB is investigating a deadly explosion at a nursing home in Bristol Township that left two people dead and nearly two dozen injured.

NTSB takes over investigation

What we know:

The explosion at Silver Lake Nursing Home on Tower Road is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

The facility, which has 184 beds, suffered significant damage.

Emergency responders rescued dozens of people, including a man confined to a wheelchair, said Ed Jaslow, whose brother was among those saved.

What they're saying:

"The fire actually helped us identify where the leak was coming from in the basement, and we prevented it from spreading to other parts of the building," said Chief Kevin Dippolito of the Bristol Fire Department.

Chief CJ Winik of the Bristol Township Police Department mentioned that one employee was found in the excavation area and another in the residential wing.

The aftermath and ongoing efforts

The backstory:

The explosion occurred on Tuesday, causing significant damage and loss of life two days before Christmas.

Emergency responders worked tirelessly to rescue as many people as possible from the nursing home.

What's next:

The NTSB is now in charge of the investigation, focusing on transmission lines and utilities to determine where the fault occurred.

Representatives from Saber Healthcare Group, which recently acquired Silver Lake, were on the scene but have not commented on the incident.

Residents have been transferred to other facilities.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and it remains unclear when the findings will be released.