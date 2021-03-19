VIDEO: Biden stumbles multiple times, falls as he boards Air Force One

President Joe Biden stumbled twice and fell as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One on Friday morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The president was climbing the stairs to the presidential plane before tripping, gathering himself, and then tripping again and falling.

Biden then got up and made it the rest of the way up to the jet before saluting the military officers at the bottom of the stairs.

The White House said that Biden "is doing 100% fine" after his fall.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield updated his condition in a Twitter post.

"I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him," she said. "Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

Biden fractured his foot in December while chasing his dog.