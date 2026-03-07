Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Baltimore Pike in Delaware County

article

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed in a late-night hit-and-run in Delaware County. Police say the driver fled the scene in a light-colored SUV. State police are asking witnesses to contact investigators.



A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in Delaware County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

On March 6, at about 11:45 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police from the Media station responded to Baltimore Pike at Red Roof Drive in Chester Heights Borough for a reported vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.

Troopers said they found the victim, identified as Steven Hulsey, unconscious in the northbound travel lanes of Baltimore Pike.

Rocky Run EMS attempted lifesaving care at the scene and transported Hulsey to Riddle Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said the striking vehicle, described as a light-colored SUV or crossover, fled northbound on Baltimore Pike before troopers arrived.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released additional details about the suspect vehicle or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

What's next:

The Pennsylvania State Police Media Criminal Investigation Unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision between 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. to contact the PSP Media Station at 484-840-1000.