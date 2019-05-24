Burger King to pay off customer's student loans as part of latest promotion

Eating Burger King could finally become a fiscally-sound decision.

The fast-food chain announced a new promotion that will help some of their customers get rid of their college debt. Of course, there’s a catch.

Burger King posted a video to their Facebook page explaining the promotion. Anyone hoping to lighten their monthly bills can become eligible by making a purchase off of the company’s mobile app. Once they do that, they’ll have to enter their monthly student loan payment amount. Burger King will then randomly choose winners and pay off up to $250,000 in student loans.

The video, which shows the Burger King mascot using a flame thrower on a trash can, was posted with the caption, “For real tho, we’re trying to pay off those loans. Introducing Whopper Loans – make a purchase through the BK app for a chance to have your student loans paid off.”

"BK App users can enter to win a chance at total student loan payoff," wrote Burger King in a statement, noting that around 65 percent of college grads leave school with studen debt. "Beginning May 23 through June 6, Burger King will give away up to $250,000 to help graduates pay off their loans.

The chain then directed interested customers to visit www.bk.com/whopperloans to learn more.

Some customers already reported getting paid, although only for small amounts like five dollars. One user posted an image of the payment notice with the caption, "Time to ball out." Another user posted, "Something was actually sent, appreciate it king." Hopefully, Burger King plans on making more significant payments in the future.

For customers that don’t have student loans, they’ll just have to enjoy a Whopper for the sake of enjoying a Whopper.