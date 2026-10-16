Camden County's Route 70 getting $155M facelift, safety upgrade

The Brief Camden County commissioners and NJDOT are teaming up on a Route 70 beautification campaign. The $155.1 million project covers nine miles and is expected to finish by winter. Officials say improvements include green spaces, safer intersections and resurfacing.



Camden County commissioners are working with the New Jersey Department of Transportation to start a beautification effort along nine miles of Route 70, according to officials. The campaign builds on a $155.1 million state-funded project that is now nearing completion.

Teaming up for Route 70 improvements across Camden County

Commissioners say Route 70 is a main artery running through Camden County, carrying more than 55,000 cars each day from Burlington County to Pennsauken Township. Officials have described the ongoing upgrades as a major facelift for the highway since work started in 2022.

What we know:

Crews are resurfacing about nine miles of Route 70, stretching between Route 38 in Pennsauken and Cooper Avenue in Evesham. The project updates traffic signals at 27 intersections, improves drainage, adds or upgrades sidewalks, and repaves several ramps from N. Maple Avenue and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange.

The initiative also includes a beautification campaign meant to create a cleaner, greener community along the busy corridor, officials said.

What they're saying:

"I want to thank the NJDOT Commissioner for her help in creating a more aesthetically pleasing highway with perennial native plants that truly represents the garden state," said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. "This capital project will activate these green spaces throughout the more than nine miles in Camden County’s two biggest municipalities. Moving forward this work will redefine Route 70 and ultimately make our community a better place to live," said Cappelli.

Partnership creates lasting changes along the busy corridor

Officials from Camden County, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and area lawmakers are expected to attend an event at 11 a.m. Thursday at Barclay Farms Shopping Center in Cherry Hill.

The beautification work builds on much larger corridor safety and improvement efforts, which also includes the installation of four new Dynamic Message Signs.

Timeline:

Construction began in 2022 and is expected to be completed by winter, according to officials.

What's next:

Officials say the beautification is a capital investment that builds the foundation for future green spaces and a better community along Route 70.