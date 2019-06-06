Adult, 6-year-old girl injured in Camden County house fire
A fast-moving house fire in Camden County has injured a young girl and an adult.
New Jersey police, communities celebrate National Night Out
Police across southern counties of New Jersey Tuesday held public outreach events as part of National Night Out. The events were designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Locals fearful railroad crossing lacks proper warning signs
A train could be coming, but you might not notice it if you're driving along Route 130 in Gloucester City. Locals are fearful that the intersection near Klemm Avenue does not have signage to warn motorists of incoming trains.
Cherry Hill police stepping up security at mall, Walmart, due to recent mass shootings
Local police departments say they’re doing what they can to keep everyone safe, in light of the two most recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
9-year-old boy dies while on class trip at NJ water park
Authorities say a 9-year-old New York City boy found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a southern New Jersey water park has died
Investigation underway at Sahara Sam's Oasis Water Park
Authorities responded to the Sahara Sam's Oasis Indoor & Outdoor Water Park on Route 73 in West Berlin for a report of a medical situation involving a 10-year-old boy.
Restaurant week extended in Collingswood after power outages caused by storms
Restaurant week in Collingswood has been extended after businesses were impacted by power outages during a storm last week.
After breakdown of air conditioning and evacuation, residents allowed to return to Voorhees rehab facility
Residents of The Pines at Voorhees Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center are being allowed to return Sunday evening after they were forced to leave, due a breakdown of the HVAC system.
Police: Man exposed himself in Sicklerville parking lot
Police in Camden County are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman in a Target parking lot earlier this week.
For Goodness' Sake: Camden Arts Yard
Changing a city, piece by piece – that's the goal of a chef and a developer who have opened a restaurant in an unlikely spot, in Camden. They're providing opportunities for people who otherwise may not have them, for goodness' sake. FOX 29's Bill Anderson has the story.