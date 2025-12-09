Man killed in Gloucester Township crash, driver facing aggravated manslaughter charge

article

The Brief Charges have been upgraded in a deadly October crash in Gloucester Township that killed a 76-year-old man. Investigators say the driver of a sedan, originally charged with death by auto and assault by auto, is now facing aggravated manslaughter. The suspect was arrested Tuesday and remains in custody.



A 76-year-old man was killed and his wife seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gloucester Township, prompting a lengthy investigation that has now led to criminal charges for the other driver.

What we know:

The crash happened on Oct. 11, 2025, around 10:13 p.m., when police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving an SUV and a sedan at Berlin Cross Keys Road and Johnson Road in the Sicklerville section of the township.

Officers arrived to find both vehicles heavily damaged, with all occupants injured. Fire crews helped free the victims, and EMTs from several agencies provided medical care at the scene. All three people involved were taken to a nearby hospital, where SUV driver Louis Bontya, 76, died from his injuries. Bontya's 75-year-old wife survived but suffered serious injuries.

The Gloucester Township Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT), working with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, continued to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

On Nov. 5, the sedan driver — Marcus A. Young, 23, of Sicklerville — was initially charged with death by auto and assault by auto. Investigators later presented additional findings to the Prosecutor’s Office, which approved upgrading the charges to aggravated manslaughter.

Young was arrested on Dec. 9 for the upgraded charges and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

In addition to the criminal charges, Young received multiple motor vehicle summonses, including:

reckless driving

failure to obey a traffic control device

speeding

failure to wear a seatbelt

driving while intoxicated

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gloucester Township Police at (856) 228-4500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the GTPD Tip Portal, the anonymous tip line at (856) 842-5560, or by texting "TIPGLOTWPPD" with a message to 888777.

Police remind drivers to stay alert, obey traffic laws and never drive impaired. Officers say safe decisions on the road can prevent tragedies like this one.