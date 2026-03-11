Market East to get $1.85M grant for pop-up shops, murals ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief Philadelphia is investing nearly $2 million to revitalize Market East ahead of major summer events. The grant will fund pop-up businesses, murals, and cosmetic upgrades on the 900 block near the Fashion District. Some residents question if the improvements are just for tourists, while officials say this is the start of long-term change.



The city is launching a nearly $2 million effort to bring new life to Market East, with upgrades planned just in time for the FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th birthday celebrations this summer.

Revitalization plans target Market East’s 900 block

What we know:

The city and Center City District have announced a $1.85 million grant to fund local pop-up businesses at eight previously occupied spaces on the 900 block of Market Street.

Murals by local artists and cosmetic improvements like new trees and refurbished bus stops are also planned.

Officials say the street improvements are already underway and art installations will begin in the next couple of weeks.

Lauren Smith, director of research and special projects for Center City District, said, "We are targeting May for the full project, wanting to really make sure that our best foot forward ahead of the summer."

The area around the Fashion District has seen many businesses close in recent years, leaving boarded-up windows and empty storefronts.

Anthony, owner of Market Street Gold, said, "It was amazing, a lot of businesses, everything was open here, the whole block every store was occupied, it was vibrant, it was happening, a lot of businesses were opening."

Some residents see the changes as much needed.

"It’s like half nice and half not nice right now, we need to beautify market street," said Ramona Bines of North Philadelphia. Angela Guyton of Germantown said, "All the stores, all the people, it breaks my heart to see a lot of them closed down."

Anthony, who has kept his business open for 35 years, said, "If they are going to add some businesses now any traffic is good traffic."

Community voices raise concerns about authenticity and long-term impact

The other side:

Not everyone is convinced the improvements are for the community.

Kalena Cooper of West Philadelphia said, "To just make it look nice for stuff coming up I don’t feel like that’s authentic."

Kimberly Juarez, also from West Philadelphia, said, "They are only working on this just for the tourist to come in meanwhile we’ve lived here and it’s been like this for a while and nobody has done anything about it."

Officials say they have heard these concerns and describe the project as the beginning of broader investments in the area.

Prema Katari Gupta, president and CEO of Center City District, said, "Knowing that these are early action steps that are part of bigger moves on market east you know this is a long-term project at the city’s been talking about utilizing market East for decades and it really feels like the stars are aligned for big things to happen soon."

The backstory:

Market East was once a thriving neighborhood filled with businesses and shoppers.

Over the years, many stores have closed, leaving the area struggling.

The new grant aims to reverse that trend and prepare the neighborhood for an influx of visitors during major summer events.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which businesses will move into the pop-up spaces or how the improvements will affect long-term residents and existing businesses.

Details on future phases of investment have not been announced.