Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Road closures and parking restrictions
PHILADELPHIA - The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, organized by the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, will kick off Sunday, March 15 at 11:15 a.m., celebrating 250 years of Irish contributions to America with a procession through the city’s historic core.
Parade route and performances
What we know:
The parade will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, move through Independence Mall and end at Front Street,
"This year’s parade commemorates 250 years of Irish contributions to America, honoring the legacy, culture, and achievements of the Irish community," said the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association.
Marching bands, Irish dancers and cultural groups from across the region will participate.
The main performance area and grandstands will be at 5th and Market Streets.
Road closures and parking restrictions
Streets along the parade route will close at various times starting as early as 5:30 a.m. and remain closed until about 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
Market Street between 6th and 5th Streets will close at 5:30 a.m. John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 15th Streets, and several adjacent streets, will close at 9 a.m. Additional closures along Market Street and cross streets begin at 10:30 a.m.
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street
- 20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
- 19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
- 18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
- 17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
- 16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
- 15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street
Parking will be restricted on several blocks from as early as 5 a.m. Vehicles parked in posted "Temporary No Parking" zones will be relocated, and drivers should call the local police district if their car is moved.
- 5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street
- 6th Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street
- Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street
- Market Street from Juniper Street to 2nd Street