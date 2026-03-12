Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Road closures and parking restrictions

The Brief The Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Sunday, March 15, starting at 11:15 a.m. Major road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect throughout the parade route. The event marks 250 years of Irish heritage celebrations in Philadelphia.



The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, organized by the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, will kick off Sunday, March 15 at 11:15 a.m., celebrating 250 years of Irish contributions to America with a procession through the city’s historic core.

Parade route and performances

What we know:

The parade will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, move through Independence Mall and end at Front Street,

"This year’s parade commemorates 250 years of Irish contributions to America, honoring the legacy, culture, and achievements of the Irish community," said the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association.

Marching bands, Irish dancers and cultural groups from across the region will participate.

The main performance area and grandstands will be at 5th and Market Streets.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Streets along the parade route will close at various times starting as early as 5:30 a.m. and remain closed until about 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

Market Street between 6th and 5th Streets will close at 5:30 a.m. John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 15th Streets, and several adjacent streets, will close at 9 a.m. Additional closures along Market Street and cross streets begin at 10:30 a.m.

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

Parking will be restricted on several blocks from as early as 5 a.m. Vehicles parked in posted "Temporary No Parking" zones will be relocated, and drivers should call the local police district if their car is moved.