Cheesecake Factory offering half-price cheesecake Tuesday

If you have a love for cheesecake, today is your day.

In celebration of National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is offering any slice at half the price. The deal is available if you are dining in on Tuesday, July 30, which is when the yummy national holiday falls on.

You can only get one per customer, and must be present at the restaurant.

The restaurant chain will also be revealing their newest cheesecake flavor: a pineapple upside-down cheesecake, which consists of pineapple cheesecake and maraschino cherry swirls stuffed between two slices of pineapple upside-down cake.