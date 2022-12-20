Christmas cookie map: The most popular searches by state
One staple of the Christmas season is the cookies, a delicacy that’s a favorite among holiday lovers.
Google Trends released its "Christmas Cookie map," showing the most searched type of Christmas cookie by state.
Celebrity chef Jason Smith explained to FOX News Digital the history of the Christmas cookie.
"Christmas Cookies became a staple many, many, many years ago, to be exact they started with the monasteries of the Middle Ages," he said. "The monks had access to sugar, flour and spices to make them. The Dutch brought the Christmas cookie tradition to the United States in the early 17th century.
RELATED: 'High impact' Christmas week winter storm could lead to travel nightmare for millions of Americans
"Christmas Cookies were first made to take to neighbors, friends and family to show their gratitude and kindness toward each other," he added.
Christmas Cookie map (Credit: Google Trends)
Here are the most popular Christmas cookie searched by state:
Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies
Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies
Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
California – Mini Christmas Cookies
Colorado – Snowball Cookies
Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies
RELATED: 'Worst' holiday gift survey suggests people don’t like fruitcake, weight-loss items or Christmas ties
District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies
Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies
Georgia – Gingerbread Cookies
Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies
Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies
Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies
Iowa – Spritz Cookies
Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies
Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies
Louisiana – Gingerbread Cookies
Maine – Italian Christmas Cookies
RELATED: Kentucky woman wins $175K jackpot during white elephant gift exchange at company holiday party
Maryland – German Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies
Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies
Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Mississippi – Gingerbread Cookies
Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies
Montana – Gingerbread Cookies
Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies
New Hampshire –Candy Cane Cookies
New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies
New York – Italian Christmas Cookies
North Carolina – Moravian Cookies
North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies
Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies
Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies
South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies
Texas – Springerle Cookies
Utah – Candy Cane Cookies
Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies
Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies
Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies
West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies
Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies
This story was reported from Los Angeles.