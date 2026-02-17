Carver Engineering eliminated from Philly Public League tournament after bench-clearing fight

The Brief Carver Engineering and Science High School was eliminated from the Philadelphia Public League basketball tournament after a skirmish during a playoff game. League officials ruled Carver forfeited due to players leaving the bench, despite leading at the time. Carver appealed the decision, but the district upheld the ruling and the team remains out of the tournament.



Carver Engineering and Science High School’s basketball team will not play in the Philadelphia Public League tournament after being eliminated following a skirmish during a recent playoff game.

How the playoff game ended and what led to Carver’s elimination

What we know:

Carver was leading Constitution High School by 12 points in the final minute when a skirmish broke out between players on both teams, leading fans and additional players to rush onto the court.

The game was called off and ruled a forfeit, said Eddie Everett, a recently retired safety officer at Carver Engineering and Science High School.

Everett said, "I’m heartbroken, the parents are heartbroken, the staff, the students are heartbroken because these kids work so hard…"

League officials determined that no punches were exchanged and no one was hurt during the altercation.

However, because all Carver players cleared the bench, league policy required the team to forfeit and serve a one-game suspension.

Joe Schreiber, a teacher, alumni and former girls basketball coach at Carver, said, "The first I heard of it was email from the principal to the school community at 5 a.m., I got up was getting ready and I looked and my heart sunk…"

Schreiber added, "My thought was that if I’m a team, a coach and I’m down a few points then the last hope, the hail mary is going to be okay I’m going to have one of my players push another player and then direct the people in the stands, that could be done and that’s not in the interest of PIAA…"

Carver appealed the decision, but the district issued a statement saying that after reviewing the incident and the response by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, their decision stands and the matter is closed.

Those at Carver are hoping for a change before the semifinal game scheduled for 6:00 p.m. between Constitution and Imhotep.

Schreiber said, "I just hope that this situation can be resolved and both schools can come to an agreement…"

Everett said, "Because it’s kids involved kids that I really like and are great kids it makes me passionate to want the best for them and want them to have this opportunity they worked so hard for…"

Carver is still eligible to compete for a state championship in March.

The backstory:

Carver’s elimination came as a surprise to the school community, with many learning about the decision through an early morning email from the principal.

The team and supporters believed the forfeit would favor Carver since they were leading at the time the game was stopped.

The semifinal game between Constitution and Imhotep is set for 6:00 p.m. Carver’s appeal was denied, and the district considers the matter closed.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Carver will pursue any further appeals or if the league’s decision could change before the semifinal game.

Constitution High School has not commented on the situation.