Cobb County WW2 veteran celebrating 101st birthday

A Cobb County man is celebrating a very special day this Sunday: his 101st birthday.

Brayton Paul was born on Aug. 2, 1919.

Paul's granddaughter Megan Rimkus tells FOX 5 that the family is having a drive-by celebration Sunday afternoon in Acworth to help the centenarian celebrate.

You can go watch the parade at 1 p.m. at 2416 Centennial Hill Way NW in Acworth.

Paul, a veteran of World War II, may have just turned 101, but Rimkus says he's still an active member of the Cobb County Radio Control Club.

He also loves all kinds of ice cream and building model airplanes.

From all of us here at FOX 5, we wish Mr. Paul a very happy birthday.

