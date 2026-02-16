Blue Man Group's first featured female drummer to perform in Philly: Meet Mackenna Tolfa

The Brief Blue Man Group's North American tour features Mackenna Tolfa as its first-ever female drummer and DJ. Tolfa hopes her role inspires young girls and brings new energy to the show. The tour stops at Miller Theater in Philadelphia from Feb. 24 to March 1.



Mackenna Tolfa is making history as the first-ever featured female drummer and DJ in the Blue Man Group, taking center stage as "The Rockstar" during the group’s North American tour stop at Miller Theater from Feb. 24 to March 1.

Breaking barriers in a legendary show

"It is an indescribable feeling, truly," Tolfa told FOX 29's Kamryn Scrivens. "I truly didn't understand until far too late in my life the importance of representation. So to be one of the first people in this extremely unique setting where I'm playing really a lead character role as a drummer and a female is a dream come true."

She hopes her presence on stage inspires young girls in the audience, saying, "I always approach the show every night just hoping that all of them see this new character and they think that can be them someday."

Tolfa described her character, ‘The Rockstar,’ as a powerful addition to the show, explaining, "She's this really strong, empowering character and she's really carrying the energy of the show. The music is sort of the Blue Man's way of speaking, and she is very much a part of that and creating the energy."

Tolfa’s journey to this role began with an audition in 2022, and she started performing in the world tour version of the show before bringing the role to the United States.

Bringing new energy and empowerment to the stage

"I just hope this show makes everybody feel very empowered," said Tolfa. "I think that's the word that I've been using a lot to describe how I feel. I think my goal is to make the room feel that same energy back about themselves."

She emphasized the show’s message of community and connection, adding, "It has such an amazing message behind it. It's so much about community and connection and I think that's something that is always relevant, especially in a super digital world right now."

Tolfa reflected on her own journey, sharing, "If I could speak to my little self, it'd be like, don't give up on your dreams. Listen to your mom and dad when they tell you to keep practicing. It's like, it's worth it. It'll pay off in the end."

Tolfa’s experience on Broadway and touring internationally has shaped her approach, and she brings that knowledge to her performances in Philadelphia.

The Blue Man Group’s new tour promises a fresh experience for audiences, with Tolfa’s groundbreaking role at the center.

What's next:

See Blue Man Group perform at the Miller Theater, presented by Ensemble Arts Philly, February 24-March 1. Tickets are on sale now at www.ensembleartsphilly.org