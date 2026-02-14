Pennsbury High School locked down after credible threat in Bucks County: police

article

The Brief Police say a credible threat was received regarding the Pennsbury High School campus. The entire high school is currently on lockdown, with officers on site. All activities scheduled for today and tomorrow have been canceled.



Pennsbury High School in Falls Township is on lockdown after police received what officials described as a credible threat.

What we know:

According to the Pennsbury School District, Falls Township Police received a credible threat regarding the Pennsbury High School campus.

The entire high school campus has been placed on lockdown, and police are currently on site.

School officials say all activities scheduled at the high school for today and tomorrow have been canceled.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the nature of the threat or whether anyone is in custody.

It is also unclear how long the lockdown will remain in place.

What's next:

The school district says more information will be shared as it becomes available.