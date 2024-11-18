Does cooking carrots kill E. coli? What to know amid outbreak

article

An ongoing E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots has infected 39 people across 18 states, causing one death and 15 hospitalizations, according to the CDC. The contaminated carrots, sold under multiple brand names including Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Nature’s Promise, have been recalled.

This has raised questions about whether cooking food contaminated with E. coli, such as carrots, can make it safe to eat. Here’s what to know.

Cooking can kill bacteria, but that doesn’t mean you should eat it

Cooking food to an internal temperature of 160°F can kill E. coli bacteria, the CDC confirms. This is because heat destroys the bacteria and renders the food safe to eat—at least in theory. However, the CDC explicitly warns against eating any food that has been recalled due to E. coli contamination, even if cooked.

Cross-contamination during handling and preparation can still spread harmful bacteria to other surfaces or foods, increasing the risk of infection. For this reason, it’s essential to follow the CDC’s advice to discard recalled organic carrots entirely, regardless of cooking plans.

How to avoid E. coli contamination at home

If you’re concerned about food safety, here are some steps to minimize the risk of E. coli contamination in your kitchen:

Use a thermometer: Ensure foods are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 160°F, especially meats.

Prevent cross-contamination: Wash hands, utensils, and cutting boards thoroughly after handling raw food.

Store food properly: Refrigerate perishable items promptly and keep them separated from raw foods.

Dispose of recalled items: Check your fridge and pantry for any recalled products, such as organic carrots tied to the current outbreak.

What are the symptoms of E. coli infection?

E. coli symptoms usually appear 3 to 4 days after exposure and include:

Severe stomach cramps

Diarrhea, often bloody

Vomiting

Most people recover within 5 to 7 days without treatment, but in severe cases, E. coli can cause a potentially life-threatening complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can lead to kidney failure.

If you experience severe symptoms, seek medical care and inform your provider about what you ate.

Key takeaway: Discard recalled carrots

While cooking can kill E. coli bacteria, it’s not a foolproof solution for recalled foods like organic carrots. Cross-contamination and handling risks remain significant. The safest course of action is to throw away any recalled carrots immediately and avoid consuming them entirely.

For more information on food recalls and outbreaks, visit the CDC’s Food Safety Alerts page here .

States with E. coli cases

Most of the infected people live in New York, Minnesota and Washington, followed by California and Oregon, although infections have been reported in states throughout the country, according to the CDC.

Here are all the states that have reported cases from the recalled carrots:

Washington

Oregon

California

Wyoming

Colorado

Texas

Minnesota

Missouri

Arkansas

North Carolina

South Carolina

Virginia

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Michigan

New York

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Other recent E. coli outbreaks

In October, more than 100 McDonald’s customers were sickened and one person was killed by an E. coli outbreak in the U.S. linked to slivered onions.

In the U.K., one person died in an E. coli outbreak in June linked to lettuce that sickened at least 275 people. Organic walnuts sickened consumers in 19 states with E. coli infections in April.

Despite the number of recent outbreaks, experts say the food supply is generally safe, although there hasn't been much progress in curbing infections caused by E. coli.

This article includes information from the CDC, FDA, and Associated Press, as well as previous reporting from FOX TV Stations.