5 Philadelphia Eagles selected for 2026 Pro Bowl Games

The Brief The rosters for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games were released on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Eagles had five players named to the NFC squad. Linebacker Zack Braun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, defensive back Cooper DeJean, center Cam Jurgens and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell were all selected. Carter has been named a starter.



The NFL announced the rosters for this season's Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday, and five Philadelphia Eagles were named to the NFC's squad.

2026 Eagles Pro Bowlers

What we know:

Five Eagles were selected for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games, including one starter.

Linebacker Zack Braun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, defensive back Cooper DeJean, center Cam Jurgens and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell were all selected. Carter was named a starter. The selections are the result of a vote by fans, players and coaches.

For DeJean and Mitchell, this will be their first Pro Bowl Games, while for Carter, Braun and Jurgens, it's their second straight selection.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Another five Eagles were named as alternates, including linebacker Jaelan Phillips, running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Dallas Goedert, special teams member Kelee Ringo and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

What are the NFL Pro Bowl Games?

The backstory:

The Pro Bowl, the NFL's "all-star game," was changed from a full-contact game to a flag football game in 2023. The event also features several skills competitions, pitting the best players in the NFC against those in the AFC.

Full Pro Bowl Games rosters

By the numbers:

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led all NFL players in the voting by a wide margin. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Bears safety Kevin Byard rounded out the top five, each securing more than 200,000 votes.

The Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all tied for the most Pro Bowl selections with six each. The Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions all had five players chosen.

The full NFC roster can be found here

The full AFC roster can be found here.

When are the Pro Bowl Games?

What's next:

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in San Francisco. The Super Bowl will be held the following weekend, Feb. 8, 2026, at the 49ers' Levi's Stadium in nearby Santa Clara.