Coyote spotted in Cheltenham put down, tests positive for rabies

The Brief Police confirmed that a coyote put down in Cheltenham tested positive for rabies. Residents and pet owners who had contact with any coyote are urged to seek medical or veterinary care. Officials had issued a warning about an aggressive coyote in the area last week before they were able to locate it and put it down.



Officials say a coyote that was recently put down in Cheltenham tested positive for rabies.

Local officials are also asking the public to continue to report wildlife behaving erratically and to keep small pets indoors if another coyote is seen.

What we know:

A coyote seen recently in Cheltenham was put down by police and later confirmed to be infected with rabies, according to authorities. Previous police alerts described the animal as aggressive, with sightings reported multiple times around Curtis Park, Hopeland Road, Washington Lane and Rock Creek Drive.

FOX 29 crews captured footage of the coyote chasing two deer on Hopeland Road as reporters searched for it in Wyncote. The deer escaped and the coyote left the area.

Reports of an aggressive coyote surfaced within the Wyncote neighborhood, prompting officers to search with drones and canvass several streets after multiple sightings, according to Cheltenham Township Police. Neighbors described coyotes as uncommon in the area.

Credit: Cheltenham Township Police Department via Facebook.

"You don't typically hear of a coyote in this area," said Brian Brown, a local resident. Brown described seeing a coyote near Ogontz previously but said it was unusual. Rick Lerner, who lives near Curtis Park, said his friend warned him about the animal, saying, "To give me fair warning that there's liable to be a wolf around." Lerner voiced concern about smaller pets possibly being targeted.

Police later located the coyote and put the animal down.

Rabies guidance and neighborhood response

Police advise anyone who suspects they had contact with a coyote—whether directly or via their pet—to call their doctor, veterinarian, or the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258). If unusual wildlife behavior is seen, contact 911.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission continues to monitor area activity, and authorities ask residents to spread this alert.

What's next:

Authorities will keep working closely with the Pennsylvania Game Commission to monitor Cheltenham for additional potential rabies cases. Police encourage residents to be vigilant for erratic animal behavior and to share this warning with both neighbors and pet owners.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said if any other pets or animals in the area have undergone testing for rabies.