Deadly North Philly shooting leads to ATV chase; 1 arrested

Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2000 block of North College Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, 25-year-old Darren Foxworth was shot multiple times. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he died. A 26-year-old man was shot once. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the gunmen opened fire while riding ATVs. Police chased a suspect on an ATV to the 4600 block of McKinley Street, where he was placed in custody. No word on if the other suspect was taken into custody.

No weapon has been recovered.