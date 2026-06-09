Delaware County costume designer creates Liberty Beret to raise money for Mummers Against Cancer

The Brief Delaware County costume designer James May created a special America 250 "Liberty Beret" to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday. All proceeds from the hat go to Mummers Against Cancer charities for members and their families. The Liberty Beret is only available at James May’s costume shop on MacDade Boulevard.



Delaware County costume designer James May is marking the nation’s 250th birthday by using his talents to support charity, according to FOX 29.

Celebrating America’s 250th with a charitable twist

What we know:

May has been designing costumes for the Mummers parade for more than 50 years from his shop in Folcroft.

Most notably he was the designer of the Avalon String Band costume made famous by Jason Kelce during the Eagles Super Bowl Parade.

This summer, he created a limited edition America 250 "Liberty Beret" to honor the milestone birthday with a signature Mummers flair.

The red, white, blue and gold sequined hat is designed to celebrate America’s birthday and is being sold to raise money for Mummers Against Cancer.

May said, "They help with food, they help with medication, they even help with funerals. So that money goes directly to that person."

What you can do:

The Liberty Beret is only available at May’s Delaware County costume shop on MacDade Boulevard.

Customers can purchase the hat by calling 610-532-3430.

By the numbers:

100 percent of the proceeds from the Liberty Beret to the non-profit for members and their families. So far more than $8,000 has been raised.

May has been a fixture in the local costume scene for decades, and this effort ties his creative work directly to supporting people in need within the Mummers community.

Why you should care:

This initiative not only celebrates a major national milestone but also provides direct support to families affected by cancer in the Mummers community. The Liberty Beret is both a symbol of American pride and a way to make a difference locally.

May’s project highlights how local traditions and creativity can be used to give back, especially during significant moments like the nation’s 250th birthday.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many Liberty Berets are available or how long they will be on sale.