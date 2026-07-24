Police investigation near Norristown State Hospital; no threat to public
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An investigation is underway after police responded to Norristown State Hospital on Friday morning.
What we know:
Pennsylvania State Police were called to the hospital for reports of a person with a possible gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
When officers arrived on scene, they determined that a man had attempted suicide in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
What's next:
Police say there is no danger to the public, but an investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Pennsylvania State Police.