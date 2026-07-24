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LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers: 'I am so excited'

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FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers
Updated July 24, 2026 3:07 PM EDT Published July 24, 2026 11:39 AM EDT
LeBron James signs with the Sixers
LeBron James signs with the Sixers

LeBron James signs with the Sixers

After much speculation, LeBron James has officially signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 41-year-old will join the Sixers in search of his fifth NBA Championship to round out his historic basketball resume. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick breaks down all the excitement. 

The Brief

    • LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.
    • James, 41, will join a stacked Sixers starting lineup which includes Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown.
    • He will reportedly sign a 2-year, $8 million deal with a player option.

PHILADELPHIA - NBA legend and international icon LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia Sixers.

The 41-year-old will join the Sixers in search of his fifth NBA Championship to round out his historic basketball resume.

What we know:

James announced the news Friday morningon X, saying "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

The NBA legend will sign a 2-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to reports by ESPN.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro proclaimed July 24 to be "LeBron James Day" following the announcement.

Philly welcomes LeBron James with open arms
Philly welcomes LeBron James with open arms

Philly welcomes LeBron James with open arms

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick is joined by Eytan Shander and Rob Ellis to break down LeBron James' deal with the Sixers and how the city of Philadelphia is welcoming him.

The backstory:

The Sixers will be the fourth team in LeBron's 23-year career, which started in Cleveland, then to Miami, then back to Cleveland, before heading to the Lakers for the last eight years.

He will join Joel Embiid, young guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, and the newly acquired Jaylen Brown, to form one of the NBA's fiercest starting lineups.

LeBron's career resume speaks for itself, with four NBA Championships – each of which he won Finals MVP – and four league MVP awards. He's also been an NBA All-Star in 22 seasons and was named All-NBA First-Team 13 times.

Related

Philadelphia reacts to LeBron James joining Sixers: 'Welcome to Philly'
article

Philadelphia reacts to LeBron James joining Sixers: 'Welcome to Philly'

In a move that shook the basketball world, LeBron James has officially announced he is signing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, prompting reactions from his new teammates, Philadelphia legends and state leadership.

What's next:

Details about when LeBron will be introduced have not been announced.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from LeBron James' X account, ESPN and previous reporting.

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