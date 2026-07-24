LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers: 'I am so excited'

The Brief LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. James, 41, will join a stacked Sixers starting lineup which includes Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown. He will reportedly sign a 2-year, $8 million deal with a player option.



NBA legend and international icon LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia Sixers.

The 41-year-old will join the Sixers in search of his fifth NBA Championship to round out his historic basketball resume.

What we know:

James announced the news Friday morningon X, saying "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

The NBA legend will sign a 2-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to reports by ESPN.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro proclaimed July 24 to be "LeBron James Day" following the announcement.

The backstory:

The Sixers will be the fourth team in LeBron's 23-year career, which started in Cleveland, then to Miami, then back to Cleveland, before heading to the Lakers for the last eight years.

He will join Joel Embiid, young guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, and the newly acquired Jaylen Brown, to form one of the NBA's fiercest starting lineups.

LeBron's career resume speaks for itself, with four NBA Championships – each of which he won Finals MVP – and four league MVP awards. He's also been an NBA All-Star in 22 seasons and was named All-NBA First-Team 13 times.

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What's next:

Details about when LeBron will be introduced have not been announced.