Delaware personal care businesses permitted to open with 60% capacity Monday

Delaware is continuing moving forward with their second phase of reopening Monday with personal care services among the business now permitted to reopen.

Hair salons, barber shops, tattoo services, massage therapy services, nail salons, spas, facials, and similar services will all be permitted to reopen with 60% capacity Monday.

These businesses will operate on a staggered basis with every other work station opened and serving customers.

Services will also be by appointment only and customers and staff are all required to wear masks.

Phase 2 of Delaware's reopening also allowed youth and adult recreational sports to start back up on Saturday. Teams are required to submit a safety plan to the public health department first.

“We want Delawareans to get outside and enjoy the summer. But everyone should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still active in Delaware,” said Governor John Carney. “Our goal is to limit community spread of the virus to protect lives, and Delaware’s hard-fought progress against this disease. Please wear a face covering. Stay at least six feet away from others outside your household. Wash your hands frequently. This is a deadly disease – especially for our most vulnerable – and that’s the best way to reduce our risk. Stay vigilant.”

On Sunday, state officials announced 94 new coronavirus cases and one new death.

