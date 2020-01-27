Delta employee shot and killed in parking lot near Atlanta airport

A Delta Air Lines employee was shot and killed late Sunday night in a parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said.

College Park police said that 30-year-old Alexis Reed was found unresponsive in the Delta Employee Parking lot on the 3900 block of Northwest Drive. According to police, Reed had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed Reed to a nearby hospital, where she died.

In a statement, the airline said it is conducting an investigation in conjunction with law enforcement. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

“The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning. Late last night, an Atlanta colleague passed away after a shooting at the Camp Creek employee parking lot. We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends," a spokesperson for Delta said in a statement.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. No suspects are currently in custody.

