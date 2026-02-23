Philadelphia snow totals: 20 inches or more reported in parts of PA, NJ, DE

The Brief A late weekend winter storm brought blizzard-like conditions and up 18 inches of snow to parts of the region. The National Weather Service has begun sharing snowfall totals with the storm expected to continue through Monday morning. Strong winds are also expected to create snow drifting even after the snow stops.



A massive winter storm has left parts of the Delaware Valley buried in snow, with some areas already reporting more than a foot and a half Monday morning.

The snowfall began for most Sunday afternoon and continued through the night.

Drifting snow will make totals slightly harder to measure in some spots throughout the day, as blizzard-like winds continue to blow throughout the day Monday.

Expect the snowfall to taper off from West to East Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is keeping track of reported snowfalls so far. Below is a list of how much snow has fallen as of 6 a.m. Monday morning.

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

Berks County

Huffs Church 7.7 in

Lyons 5.0 in

Birdsboro 4.8 in

Mertztown 4.3 in

Scarlets Mill 3.9 in

Blandon 3.5 in

Reading 2.8 in

Reading Regional Airport 2.8 in

Bernville 2.5 in

Centre Township 2.0 in

Shartlesville 1.5 in

Bucks County

Morrisville 21.0 in

Fairless Hills 20.5 in

Langhorne 20.5 in

Tullytown 18.0 in

Langhorne 17.2 in

Levittown 15.0 in

Bensalem 14.0 in

Warminster 13.5 in

Yardley 12.0 in

Fricks 10.3 in

Lower Southampton Township 10.0 in

Souderton 9.2 in

East Rockhill Township 8.5 in

Northampton Township 7.8 in

Chalfont 7.3 in

Carbon County

Hudsondale 4.5 in

Lehighton 2.5 in

Chester County

East Nantmeal Township 9.5 in

Jennersville 8.8 in

Malvern 8.6 in

Exton 8.5 in

East Nottingham Township 7.5 in

Exton 7.0 in

South Coatesville 6.5 in

West Chester 6.2 in

West Goshen 6.1 in

Wickerton 6.0 in

East Coventry Township 5.0 in

Pottstown 5.0 in

Delaware County

Morton 13.2 in

Nether Providence Township 12.0 in

Boothwyn 10.0 in

Glenolden 10.0 in

Chadds Ford Township 9.8 in

Upper Chichester 9.5 in

Lima 8.8 in

Clifton Heights 8.5 in

Bryn Mawr 8.0 in

Lehigh County

Salisbury Township 7.3 in

Lehigh Valley International 5.2 in

Breinigsville 4.0 in

Schnecksville 4.0 in

New Tripoli 3.5 in

Monroe County

Arlington Heights 5.0 in

Mount Pocono 4.4 in

Canadensis 4.2 in

Saylorsburg 3.0 in

Smithfield Township 3.0 in

Montgomery County

Willow Grove 13.2 in

Skippack Township 12.8 in

Norristown 12.2 in

Penn Wynne 10.5 in

Willow Grove 10.0 in

Conshohocken 8.4 in

New Hanover Township 8.4 in

Trappe 8.2 in

King of Prussia 7.8 in

Lansdale 7.8 in

Maple Glen 7.7 in

North Wales 6.5 in

Northampton County

Nazareth 7.8 in

Martins Creek 4.6 in

Bath 4.5 in

Bushkill Township 4.3 in

Moore Township 4.2 in

Easton 4.1 in

North Catasauqua 4.1 in

Philadelphia County

Fox Chase 13.8 in

Rockledge 13.8 in

Philadelphia International 13.7 in

Belmont 12.7 in

Bustleton 12.0 in

Point Breeze 11.0 in

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

Atlantic County

Atlantic City International 14.5 in

Mays Landing 14.0 in

Margate City 13.0 in

Atlantic City 12.6 in

Galloway Township 12.1 in

Somers Point 12.0 in

Ventnor City 11.2 in

Brigantine 11.0 in

Hammonton 8.2 in

Burlington County

Mount Holly WFO 19.2 in

Westampton 19.2 in

Columbus 19.0 in

Lake Pine 18.0 in

Medford Township 18.0 in

Mount Holly 18.0 in

Mount Laurel 18.0 in

Burlington Township 17.0 in

Maple Shade 16.0 in

Chesterfield 15.9 in

South Jersey Regional Airport 15.3 in

Bordentown 14.0 in

Delran 13.0 in

Chesterfield 11.5 in

Camden County

Somerdale 18.0 in

Barrington 16.5 in

Lindenwold 16.5 in

Mount Ephraim 15.0 in

Blackwood 12.0 in

Collingswood 10.0 in

Gibbsboro 10.0 in

Cape May County

North Wildwood 8.7 in

Gloucester County

Mantua 17.0 in

Pitman 16.0 in

Washington Township 16.0 in

Franklin Township 14.3 in

East Greenwich Township 14.0 in

Woodbury 12.0 in

Mercer County

Mercerville 16.0 in

Princeton 16.0 in

Trenton Mercer Airport 15.6 in

Ewing 15.5 in

West Windsor Township 15.5 in

Hamilton Township 15.1 in

East Windsor Township 15.0 in

West Windsor Township 14.8 in

Lawrenceville 14.0 in

West Windsor Township 14.0 in

Middlesex County

Cranbury 21.0 in

Perth Amboy 20.0 in

Concordia 18.5 in

Metuchen 17.7 in

Cranbury 17.0 in

Woodbridge 17.0 in

South River 15.5 in

North Brunswick Township 15.3 in

Plainsboro Township 15.0 in

North Brunswick 14.9 in

Woodbridge Township 13.0 in

Edison 11.8 in

Piscataway 11.1 in

Monmouth County

Freehold 24.2 in

Howell 18.2 in

Howell Township 18.2 in

Colts Neck 17.8 in

West Long Branch 16.0 in

Long Branch 11.5 in

Manalapan Township 11.0 in

Neptune City 11.0 in

Morris County

Chatham 20.0 in

Madison 16.8 in

Randolph 15.0 in

Mine Hill Township 14.0 in

Chatham 13.0 in

Butler 12.0 in

Kinnelon 12.0 in

Madison 11.8 in

Hopatcong 9.0 in

Lake Hopatcong 9.0 in

Mendham 9.0 in

Millington 6.5 in

Ledgewood 6.0 in

Ocean County

Manchester Township 18.0 in

Lakewood 16.0 in

Berkeley Township 14.0 in

Ocean Gate 14.0 in

Beachwood 13.5 in

Lakehurst 13.2 in

Toms River 12.5 in

Point Pleasant Beach 11.5 in

Barnegat Township 10.4 in

Whiting 10.0 in

Brick 9.3 in

Salem County

Woodstown 12.0 in

Woodstown 10.5 in

Pennsville 7.0 in

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Kent County

Dover 16.0 in

Harrington 14.3 in

Smyrna 13.2 in

Harrington 12.2 in

Kenton 11.5 in

Clayton 10.0 in

Dover Air Force Base 10.0 in

Harrington 10.0 in

Magnolia 9.4 in

Smyrna 8.0 in

New Castle County

Hockessin 10.0 in

Talleyville 10.0 in

Wilmington 9.5 in

Holiday Hills 8.3 in

New Castle County Airport 8.3 in

Wilmington 8.0 in

Newport 7.2 in

Bear 7.0 in

Newark 5.5 in

Sussex County