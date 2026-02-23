PHL expected to resume limited service after hundreds of flights canceled

The Brief Airlines are working to resume limited service at Philadelphia International Airport. More than 600 flights were canceled on Monday. Limited service is expected to resume Monday afternoon.



Anyone trying to fly in or out of Philadelphia should keep a watchful eye on their flight status over the next couple of days.

What we know:

Airlines are working to resume limited service at Philadelphia International Airport after more than 600 flights were canceled on Monday as the city was pummeled with more than a foot of snow.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker says departures are currently paused, but the airport remains open and operational. Limited service is expected to resume around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Parker.

As of 2:05 p.m. on Monday, 605 flights were canceled in or out of Philadelphia International Airport, while another 12 were delayed.

How much snow fell?

By the numbers:

A massive winter storm has left parts of the Delaware Valley buried in snow, with some areas already reporting more than a foot and a half Monday morning.

Here's how much fell around Philadelphia:

Fox Chase 13.8 inches

Rockledge 13.8 inches

Philadelphia International 13.7 inches

Belmont 12.7 inches

Bustleton 12.0 inches

Point Breeze 11.0 inches

Snowfall is expected to taper off from West to East Monday afternoon.