PHL expected to resume limited service after hundreds of flights canceled
PHILADELPHIA - Anyone trying to fly in or out of Philadelphia should keep a watchful eye on their flight status over the next couple of days.
What we know:
Airlines are working to resume limited service at Philadelphia International Airport after more than 600 flights were canceled on Monday as the city was pummeled with more than a foot of snow.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker says departures are currently paused, but the airport remains open and operational. Limited service is expected to resume around 2 p.m. Monday, according to Parker.
As of 2:05 p.m. on Monday, 605 flights were canceled in or out of Philadelphia International Airport, while another 12 were delayed.
How much snow fell?
By the numbers:
A massive winter storm has left parts of the Delaware Valley buried in snow, with some areas already reporting more than a foot and a half Monday morning.
Here's how much fell around Philadelphia:
- Fox Chase 13.8 inches
- Rockledge 13.8 inches
- Philadelphia International 13.7 inches
- Belmont 12.7 inches
- Bustleton 12.0 inches
- Point Breeze 11.0 inches
Snowfall is expected to taper off from West to East Monday afternoon.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and FlightAware.