'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi reveals stage 1 cervical cancer diagnosis

article

The Brief Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed she has been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer. Polizzi shared her diagnosis and treatment plan, urging women to keep up with pap smears. Next steps include a PET scan and likely hysterectomy, with more updates to come.



Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, known for her role on "Jersey Shore," announced she has been diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer and is sharing her health journey with fans.

Polizzi shares her diagnosis and urges women to get screened

What we know:

In a video posted to TikTok, Polizzi said her recent cone biopsy results showed she has stage 1 cervical cancer, specifically adenocarcinoma.

She explained, "My results came back from my biopsy and it came back stage one cervical cancer called um adenocarcinoma or something like 1b1... obviously not the news that I was hoping for, but also not the worst news. Just because they caught it so early. Thank frickin' God."

Polizzi emphasized the importance of regular screenings, saying, "I'm literally telling you guys to get your pap smears done. I'm 38 years old. I've been struggling with abnormal pap smears for like three, four years now, and now look at me... instead of just like putting it off because I didn't wanna go and it hurt and I was scared, no, I just went and did it and it was there."

Polizzi said her biopsy margins came back clear, meaning the cancer had not spread beyond the initial tumor.

Polizzi describes her next steps and treatment options

Polizzi described her recent post-op appointment and said she is now under the care of an oncologist.

Her next step is a PET scan to check if the cancer has spread to her lymph nodes or elsewhere in her body.

She said, "The next thing that I have scheduled is a PET scan... that'll detect if the cancer spread, if it's anywhere else in my body, like the lymph nodes and all those things."

Depending on the PET scan results, Polizzi said she will likely undergo a hysterectomy but keep her ovaries.

She said, "The oncologist said you can either do chemo radiation or the hysterectomy. Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I'll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But the hysterectomy, yeah, I've got to get. The cervix and the uterus out and then possibly lymph nodes because it can go to that."

Polizzi said she is sharing her story to help others feel less alone and encourage women to talk about their health.

She said, "There's literally no platform or anywhere where women are talking about this because a lot of women go through it silently without anyone to talk to and they're scared by themselves. And that was me. Until I decided to upload the video of what is happening with me."

Polizzi said she appreciates the support from fans and plans to keep sharing updates as she continues treatment.

What we don't know:

Polizzi is waiting for her PET scan results to determine if the cancer has spread and what her final treatment plan will be.

She has not shared a timeline for her upcoming procedures or recovery.